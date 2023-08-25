Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.60 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

