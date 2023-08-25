Richard Stephen Mully Purchases 10,000 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £38,700 ($49,374.84).

Richard Stephen Mully also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Richard Stephen Mully bought 8,621 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £40,777.33 ($52,025.17).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

LON:GPE opened at GBX 410.20 ($5.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 486.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 380.80 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 605.50 ($7.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

