Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 18,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 62,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

