Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

