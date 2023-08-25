Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $14.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,830,357 shares of company stock valued at $137,653,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after buying an additional 4,060,777 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

