Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour bought 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,024.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Root by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

