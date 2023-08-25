Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Infinera Price Performance

Insider Activity at Infinera

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

