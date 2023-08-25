Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

