Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.

XXII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

22nd Century Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,457,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 1,615,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,272,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,205,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 942,659 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

