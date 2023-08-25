Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ROVR opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

