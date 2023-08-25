RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.13

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.13 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68), with a volume of 142949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2,675.00 and a beta of 1.22.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. RTC Group’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

