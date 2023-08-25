Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.70

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.70 and last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 34377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.20.
Several research firms recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
