RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVLP opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.