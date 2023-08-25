Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $5.99 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00022929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $124.76 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00161525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027209 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.96772939 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.