Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 413380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a PE ratio of -202.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.20.

In other news, insider Robert Neale acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,017.10). In related news, insider Robert Neale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,017.10). Also, insider Phil Joyner acquired 117,932 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,331.16 ($19,560.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 307,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,116. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

