Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

