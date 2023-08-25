Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.52 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Sapphire has a market cap of $17.52 million and $5,487.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.48 or 0.06339576 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,452,439,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,806,201 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

