Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1,330.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 388,557 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Trading Down 0.6 %

AVA opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,588. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

