Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

