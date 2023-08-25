Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

ENPH stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

