Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

