Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

