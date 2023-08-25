SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KGI Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. KGI Securities now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. SEA traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 1415347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

