Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

