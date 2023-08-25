Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

