Seelos Therapeutics’ (SEEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEEL

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEEL stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.