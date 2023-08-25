Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOUR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

