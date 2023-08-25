Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82. 418,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 727,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sinclair by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

