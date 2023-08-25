Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.
SBGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Sinclair Stock Up 2.8 %
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
