Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Danaos worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $8,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

