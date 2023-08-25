Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

