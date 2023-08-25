Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 14,900 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 677.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 36.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,117 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,936. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $185.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

