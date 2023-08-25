Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 400 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 453,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,557,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,774,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

