Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NYT opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

