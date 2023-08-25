Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.72 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

