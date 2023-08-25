Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.09 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.35% of Stem worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Stem by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Trading Down 4.9 %

Stem stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

