Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,631,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

