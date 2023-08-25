Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.22 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.