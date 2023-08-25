Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314,117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.28% of Borr Drilling worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

