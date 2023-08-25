Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.14 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $73,764,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,960,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,185,000 after purchasing an additional 505,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,362 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CM opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

