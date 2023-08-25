Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.83 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 165,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,467,500 shares of company stock worth $31,516,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.