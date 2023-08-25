Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

