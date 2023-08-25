Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $377.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.03. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.