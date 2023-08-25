Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,573 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

