Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of FOX by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

