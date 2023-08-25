Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $284.58 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

