Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

EQR stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.