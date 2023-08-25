Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

