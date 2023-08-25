Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,050 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

