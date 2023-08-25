Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,255 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $15,609,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.96) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.26 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

